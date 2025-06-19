Sisters to bring smooth grooves

Singing sisters Rachael (left) and Jules Kesha will perform as Caramel Groove this Saturday. Photo: supplied

Dunedin’s Caramel Groove will present a night of nostalgia and dance rhythms this weekend through their new show The Get Down.

The show, to be staged this Saturday, June 21, from 9pm at Craft Bar & Kitchen (CBK) in The Octagon, will feature timeless classics from the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, performed by Caramel Groove and guest music producer and DJ 10A, from Christchurch.

The musical sisters behind Caramel Groove, Jules and Rachael Kesha, are no strangers to the stage, and are from a musically gifted family. Following tribute shows for their late musician brother David Kesha in 2023, the sisters continue to honour his memory by sharing the joy of music with audiences.

Saturday night’s show at CBK will feature hit songs from artists such as The Jacksons, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Prince, Kool & The Gang, ABBA, Whitney Houston, Patty LaBelle, Herbs, Ardijah, Earth, Wind & Fire, Salt ‘n’ Pepa, En Vogue, and 10CC.

Joining the Kesha sisters on-stage will be producer Tenei Kesha, also known as 10A, whose beats will keep the crowd on their feet.

Tickets are available online at humanitix.

