Band launches new album

Ōtepoti band MōtA will release their debut album, One, with a gig this Saturday, May 17.

The album was recorded at Sublime Studios in Kurow, under the wing of Tom Havard and co-producer Steve Harrop.

The three-piece, comprising Jimmy Higgs (guitars/vocals), Craig Hall (bass/vocals/te reo vocals) and Jason Chisholm (drums), has been together for a little over a year.

"We’ve had a lot of fun over the past 12 months gigging and getting these songs sorted for release,’’ Higgs said in a statement.

“The three of us have been mates for a long time, so the creative process is a super-relaxed and easy-going one."

Saturday’s concert will be held at the Southcoast Boardriders Association rooms, at the St Clair Esplanade, from 8pm, with support from Flying Man. Tickets via undertheradar and at the door.