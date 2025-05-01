Tales of rogues and renegades

Photo: supplied

Mysticism joins with gritty escapades of rogues and renegades in the first hometown show by theatrical dance-and-music duo The Amber Temple next weekend.

An original music and interpretive dance collaboration between singer-songwriter Julian Temple and contemporary dancer Amber Stevens (pictured), The Amber Temple will perform on Friday, May 2, at Pearl Diver, St Andrew St, with support from The Entire Alphabet and Sam Charlesworth (The Beatniks).

Temple, known mostly for his work in the eponymous Julian Temple Band, has written all new works for the project while Stephens, a trained contemporary ballet dancer and choreographer who ran her own dance company in Vienna, has choreographed the interpretive dance.

The duo use aesthetics like face paint and masks to tell captivating stories of trials and tribulations, life and death, love and hate, environmentalism and satirical social commentary.