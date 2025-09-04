Students to showcase ancient Indian dance form

Naatya School of Indian Dance students gather ahead of Saturday’s "Natyam" showcase of classical Indian dance at Trinity Catholic College Auditorium. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s vibrant Naatya School of Indian Dance will showcase an ancient Indian dance form in its inaugural production this Saturday evening.

The show, titled "Natyam", will be held from 6.30pm at Trinity Catholic College Auditorium.

It will feature Naatya School of Indian Dance performing Bharatanatyam, a classical Indian dance form which originated more than 2000 years ago in Tamil Nadu, South India.

A Naatya School spokesperson said, in a statement, Bharatanatyam was not just a showcase of dance, but a spiritual journey — a divine art that passed down through centuries, rooted deeply in devotion and storytelling.

"We invite the Dunedin whanau to join us for an enchanting evening of intricate rhythmic footwork, graceful movements, music and tradition," the spokesperson said.

"Come and support our students, who can’t wait to exhibit their performances."

Opened in March, 2024, Naatya School of Indian Dance offers students of all ages a chance to immerse themselves in the beauty of South Indian classical dance.

Naatya students regularly showcase their talents in cultural events across Dunedin, such as the South Dunedin Street Festival, International Dance Day celebration, and Indian festivals and celebrations.

Bookings for Saturday’s Natyam showcase can be booked via eventfinda, with door sales also available. — Allied Media