Celebration of autumn and architecture

Photo: supplied

Dunedin’s Cantores Choir will perform music spanning cultures, genres and centuries in its annual autumn concert next week.

The concert, to be held next Thursday, May 29, from 7pm at Dunedin Railway Station, will blend choral music with the beauty of heritage architecture in a celebration of resilience and renewal.

The programme will range from famous choral work Crucifixus and the soulful Soon Ah Will Be Done to renaissance piece April Is In My Mistress’ Face, the dreamlike Seal Lullaby, and the Norwegian-inspired The Northern Light.

Entry is by koha, with all proceeds going to support charitable causes.