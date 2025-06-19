Operatunity to celebrate male musical ensembles

Operatunity artists (from left) Russell Dixon, Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, and Matt Pike will perform hit songs by male musical ensembles in the show It’s Raining Men, coming to Mosgiel next week. Photo: supplied

Touring opera company Operatunity will celebrate iconic male musical ensembles in its latest show, It’s Raining Men, in Mosgiel on Tuesday.

The production, which will visit 24 centres across New Zealand this month and next, celebrates the legendary ensembles of music history, as well as a journey through some of the greatest songs ever written.

The show, which will feature music from Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, The Beatles, Everly Brothers, Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, Queen, The Platters and more, will be staged at the Mosgiel Coronation Hall from 11am on June 24.

The cast will feature three long-standing Operatunity singers — Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Russell Dixon and Matt Pike, along with newcomer David Tuitama. They will be accompanied for the performance by a band comprising Mike Booth (trumpet), Pete France (saxophone), Grant Winterburn (piano) and Jessica Hix (drums).

Audience members will hear hit songs including It’s Raining Men, Uptown Girl, Bridge over Troubled Water, Bohemian Rhapsody, After the Lovin’, YMCA, My Girl, Let it Be, Build me up Buttercup, and O What a Night!

For information and bookings, visit www.operatunity.co.nz

