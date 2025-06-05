Time for a singalong

Local performers Harriet Moir (left) and Arlie McCormick will host monthly Bangers & Brews — Pub Singalong sessions from next Thursday at Errick’s. Photo: supplied

Pub singalongs have become something of a global sensation over the past few years and local performers Harriet Moir and Arlie McCormick thought it was high time Dunedin got in on the trend.

From next Thursday night, the pair will host monthly Bangers & Brews — Pub Singalong sessions from 7pm at local venue Errick’s.

Doors will open at 6pm for refreshments, then Moir will provide a warm up, before McCormick takes over teaching the crowd two or three songs in harmony, from 7pm-8.30pm.

You did not have to be a "good" singer to come along, you just had to want to sing.

More said, in a statement, the song choices would range from numbers by Elton John, Adele, Guns N’ Roses, Queen, The Eagles and Beyonce, to Kiwi classics, pop ballads and rock anthems.

"There will be lots of variety and something for everyone," she said.

Heading into the winter months, Bangers & Brews — Pub Singalong sessions could be a good opportunity to do something to lift your mood and release endorphins. The act of singing is scientifically proven to be a mood enhancer.

"Bangers & Brews will give you the chance to find your inner singer and discover the benefits of singing and how it is so good for the soul. Think of it as massage for your voice and your mental health," Moir said.

McCormick is a skilled performer, voice specialist and award-winning actress and is a lecturer in Contemporary Voice at the University of Otago.

Dunedin audiences might have seen her in her stand out performance with the DSO at their ABBA concert last year.

"There’s nothing quite like the sense of community that singing can create," McCormick said.

"There’s so much stress in our lives, we need to find the joy," she said.

Moir said she had done group singing with McCormick before "and she is just so positive and wonderful".

"I am convinced that you will come out the other side feeling energised, refreshed, and like a bit of a rock star."

Moir is a local entertainer, MC, comedian, celebrant actor and singer and she is looking forward to welcoming everyone and bringing the hype.

Moir and McCormick are planning for Bangers & Brews — Pub Singalong to be a monthly event in Dunedin, and have scheduled the next two sessions for July 24 and August 28.

Tickets are available via https://www.trybooking.com/nz/XJM — APL