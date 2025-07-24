Murder on stage in Mosgiel

The Fire Station Theatre in Mosgiel will complete a trio of murder mystery spoofs by Peter Gordon with a production of Death by Fatal Murder, staged over the next two weekends.

Directed by Alison Ayers and featuring Matt Brennan as Inspector Pratt, the play continues the chaotic story of the hapless detective as he struggles with another mystery.

Pratt’s record of crime detection at Bagshot House is not enviable. In his two previous visits the body count mounted disastrously as he looked on, helpless and hopeless.

Now he’s back and, as usual, chaos reigns supreme.

The follow-up to Gordon’s plays Murdered to Death, and Secondary Cause of Death, Death by Fatal Murder promises plenty of laughs.

The show is staged from July 25-27, and August 1-3, with performances at 7pm, and 2pm Sunday matinees. — APL