Show fundraiser for Palestinians

Harriet Moir. Photo: supplied

Local performers Harriet Moir and Caitlin Owen are at the helm of Voices for Palestine — a variety show fundraiser in support of the Palestinian people, to be held this Sunday from 6pm at Errick’s.

"We are raising our voices for Palestine with a night of music, comedy and poetry — all in support of human rights and urgently needed relief," Moir said.

Voices for Palestine brings together a stellar lineup of Ōtepoti performers to fundraise for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides crucial support to Palestinian refugees and is the largest humanitarian organisation on the ground in Gaza.

The lineup includes comedians Reuben Crisp, Caitlin Owen and Gerard Dougerty, poets Liz Breslin and Jasmine OM Taylor, musicians Paul Allen and Lucy Munro and special guest Rinad Tamimi.

There will be a raffle and merchandise available, and all ticket proceeds will go directly to UNRWA’s relief and development work.

Ticket prices are tiered, so pay what you can afford. — APL