Record-high number of entries

Otago Art Society council member Tash Hurst makes an adjustment to a wall of vibrant art works, part of the society’s 149th annual members’ exhibition, which will be open to the public from Saturday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Otago Art Society members responded with enthusiasm to the society’s 149th annual exhibition, submitting a record 180 entries to the showcase, including paintings, ceramics, fabric art and more.

Society council members Tash and Peter Hurst are delighted with the efforts of the artists and of curator Jenny Longstaff, who led the team that hung the exhibition last week.

"The exhibition is looking fantastic, and takes up all four of the society galleries — it is a really impressive collection of art works.

"It is exciting to have such a positive response to the society’s longest-running exhibition," Mrs Hurst said.

The 180 entries showed that the OAS annual exhibition remained as popular as ever among artists working in a broad range of styles, with seven different awards up for grabs, including a $1500 Youth Award.

Other award categories include the Rona Dyer Cup for printmaking ($500), the Roy Dickison Trophy for "Heart of the South" ($500), the Mollie & John Pledger Art Award ($500), the John H Pledger Drawing Award ($500), the Francis Nicholls Landscape Award ($500), and the Hughs Family Trust Award for excellence in any medium ($1000).

Last week, the show’s judges — printmaker Manu Berry and Dunedin School of Art principal lecturer in sculpture Michele Beevors — made their selections and will announce the category winners at the exhibition opening on Friday.

The exhibition will open to the public on Saturday and continue until August 2.

Mrs Hurst said the Otago Art Society was having a very busy year, with the national Cleveland Art Awards proving a major attraction as well as ongoing shows and events.

"We have a series of winter workshops coming up and lots of activities on-site, which is a great way to bring our artist community together," she said.

Alongside its programme, the society also regularly hired out individual galleries for artists wanting to present solo exhibitions.

This was proving very popular, and was booked out until June next year, she said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz