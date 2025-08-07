Dead Rockers Ball to help playground

Bulletproof Convertible present The Dead Rockers Ball at Waitati next week as a fundraiser for the Blueskin Library playground. Photo: Star files

Swamp rock trio Bulletproof Convertible return to Waitati next weekend, bringing another Dead Rockers Ball fundraiser — this time in support of the Blueskin Library playground.

The event will be held next Saturday, August 16, at Waitati Hall, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Band members Silas Waring (guitar/vocals), Alex Ramsay (drums) and Paul Southworth (double bass/vocals) are "stoked" to be part of such a great community cause as raising funds for the library.

The fundraising Dead Rockers Ball was the brainchild of parents with young children living in the Blueskin Bay area, who were keen to raise funds to install play equipment for toddlers at the library garden.

The area has recently undergone maintenance work but there is no play equipment.

With a "blank canvas" to work with, the community is discussing options for the space, including swings, climbing equipment and sensory panels.

The Dead Rockers Ball will feature a night of danceable music, prizes for best dressed, raffles, plants and hampers to win, and a mystery bottle auction. Snack food and supper is included in ticket price. There is an on-site bar (no BYO).

Pre-sale tickets available through the Waitati Merchant or online at www.bulletproof.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz