Ballets demonstrate powerful storytelling

Royal New Zealand Ballet dancer Ana Gallardo Lobaina performs in The Firebird, which will be staged at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on May 24 and 25. PHOTO: STEPHEN A’COURT

The Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) returns to Dunedin this month with two major ballets — the powerful The Firebird and the evocative My Brilliant Career, presented in association with Avis.

Created by choreographer Loughlan Prior in 2021, The Firebird is a reimagining of the Russian fairytale, in a dystopian desert world where water is more valuable than gold.

The production is making its debut in the South Island, and will be staged at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on Saturday, May 24, at 7.30pm and Sunday, May 25, at 1.30pm.

In The Firebird, Prior’s expressive choreography, set against Tracy Grant Lord’s striking costume and set designs and enhanced by immersive projections from POW Studios, brings to life a world both magical and perilously real.

The Dunedin performances will be accompanied by a recorded version of Igor Stravinsky’s sweeping score.

Complementing it is the New Zealand premiere of My Brilliant Career, choreographed by Cathy Marston now performed by the RNZB for the first time.

Based on Miles Franklin’s novel, this one-act ballet explores the fierce independence and passion of a young woman determined to carve her own path in life.

RNZB artistic director Ty King-Wall said in a statement the company was delighted to be presenting ‘‘a pair of contrasting, but equally thought-provoking and emotionally charged narrative works’’ which demonstrated the immense storytelling capacity of ballet.

Together, the performances make for an unforgettable dance experience.