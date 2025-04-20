HMNZS Toroa executive officer Lieutenant Peter Gee is co-ordinating the main Anzac Day services in Dunedin for the third year. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Thousands of Dunedin people will gather at the cenotaph at dawn on Anzac Day to commemorate 110 years since the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1915.

For HMNZS Toroa executive officer Lieutenant Peter Gee, now in his third year as co-ordinator of Dunedin’s main Anzac Day services, it is a special honour to help ensure those who served in conflicts are remembered.

Lt Gee has had a 40-year career in the Royal New Zealand Navy, both in the regular force operations branch and in the Naval Reserve, serving all over the world, including Antarctica, the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia. His most recent deployment was two years ago in the Middle East.

Organising the Anzac Day dawn service, posy-laying service at Andersons Bay Cemetery, and the service at Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital, was a chance to pay tribute to all those who have served, Lt Gee said.

"I like the phrase ‘they gave their today for our tomorrow’ — those who stepped up and made the sacrifice made it possible for us to have the freedoms we enjoy today," he said.

"So, I’m hoping we will get a good turnout for the dawn service this year. It’s going to be special to be able to stand together and remember those who have served," he said.

"The services at Andersons Bay Cemetery and Montecillo are also very important and well attended, as are the various community services.

"It’s great to see people of all ages getting out there on Anzac Day, as we mark 110 years since the Gallipoli campaign."

The dawn service at the Cenotaph in Queen’s Gardens will start with a march-on parade at about 6.05am, and the service itself will begin with a Howitzer gun salute at 6.30am.

The service will be attended by representatives of the New Zealand, Australian and British governments, along with the New Zealand Armed Forces Land Component commander Brigadier Jason Dyhrberg, representatives of Dunedin City Council, Otago Regional Council, the Dunedin RSA, veterans and their descendants.

National anthems and hymns during the service will be led by the Dunedin RSA Choir, Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass Band and the City of Dunedin Pipe Band.

Following the dawn service, all will be welcome for breakfast at Araiteuru Marae in Shetland St, from 8am.

The Andersons Bay Cemetery posy-laying service, where scouts and guides will lay posies of rosemary on the service section graves, will start at 9.30am.

The service at Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital will start at 11am, with a colour party from HMNZS Toroa in attendance, along with the Dunedin RSA Choir and Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass.

The University of Otago service will start at 1pm, at the University Plaza, next to the staff club.

In the evening, the Dunedin RSA Choir will present its Anzac Revue concert, from 7pm at St Paul’s Cathedral, conducted by choir director Karen Knudson, with piano accompanist Sandra Crawshaw.

Special guests will include University of Otago senior lecturer in voice Dr Tessa Romano (mezzo soprano), Dunedin Harmony Chorus, and RSA Choir scholar Teddy Finney-Waters (tenor), David Burchell (organ), and Ralph Miller (trumpet).

Lt Gee said the busy programme of Anzac Day services and events came at a good time for the services in Dunedin, with work well under way on converting the former Farmlands building, at 84 Cumberland St (SH1), into a multi-purpose, multi-use site for the defence forces in the city.

"It’s exciting to see this facility taking shape — it is going to be a good hub for our work."

Dunedin’s Sea Cadet units — TS Waireka and TS Nimrod — have recently merged to form TS Neptune, and were growing in strength, he said.

ANZAC DAY SERVICES

• Dunedin Dawn Service: March on at 6.15am, service begins at 6.30pm, Cenotaph, Queen’s Gardens.

• Posy-laying service: Anderson’s Bay Soldier’s Cemetery, 9.30am.

• Montecillo: Raising of HMNZS Toroa ensign and Anzac Day service at Montecillo Veterans’ Home and Hospital, Bay View Rd, 11am.

• University of Otago: Anzac Service at University Plaza (next to the Staff Club), 1pm. Or if wet, inside the main common room, University Union.

COMMUNITY SERVICES:

• East Taieri: Service at East Taieri Cemetery, 8.30am.

• Taieri Mouth: Service at Taieri Beach Cemetery, Taieri Beach Rd, 9am.

• Portobello: Service at Portobello Museum & Historical Society, 9.30am.

• Macandrew Bay: Service at Macandrew Bay Hall, 10am.

• Mosgiel: Parade departs Mosgiel RSA at 9.40am, heads to Memorial Gardens Cenotaph for service at 10am.

• Brighton: Parade departs Brighton Rugby Club at 10am, heads to Brighton Hall for service at 10.15am.

• Waikouaiti: Parade meet at RSA, 10 Pratt St, at 10.45am, service at RSA Clubrooms following parade, 11am.

• Green Island: Service at Memorial Gardens, 11am.

• Outram: Parade from Mitchell Four Square to soldiers’ memorial, 11am.

• Green Park Cemetery: Service at Green Park services section, Waldronville, 12.15pm (new time).

• Note, there are expected to be more confirmed in the coming days.

