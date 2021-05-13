Artists + scientists combine beautifully

The formation of rocks, layered across millions of years, and the stunning beauty to be found within them are the focus of the Art+Science Exhibition 2021.

The exhibition and public workshop programme, which will run from May 15 to 22 at the Dunedin Community Gallery, is the culmination of the eighth annual Art+Science Project.

Project co-ordinator Pam McKinlay said the project was a collaboration between artists and research scientists from the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS), the University of Otago Departments of Geology, Geography, Zoology, and Marine Science, and the Otago Regional Council.

Working individually, or in small groups, the participants had developed artworks which respond to the theme of "Earth Science".

The project was co-ordinated by Ms McKinlay, Jenny Rock and Bryce Peebles.

Ms McKinlay said the Art+Science event had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but had been supported with great enthusiasm by all the 20 artists and 24 scientists.

"The scientists have trusted the artists with their research, and some wonderful collaborations have come out of it," she said.

"We have had a lot of fun working on it — our earth scientists and geologists really love their rocks and are very happy to share their knowledge.

"Holding a rock is almost like time travel — it takes you back to when the rocks were formed, which is a fascinating journey."

Along with dozens of artworks displayed around the walls of the Community Gallery, the Art+Science event will include a busy public programme over two weekends.

This will include gallery talks by the scientists, free art-making sessions, games and family activities, and "what’s that rock?" question and answer sessions with Dr Rock (the scientists).

Topics for discussion will range from Antarctic ice sheets and water erosion to giant penguins, fossils and dung beetles.

"At its heart, the Art+Science brings together science communication with art, so we can highlight the fascinating stories behind the figures and graphs," Ms McKinlay said.

A community artwork, led by artist Debbie Fleming, will be created during the exhibition.

The Otago Rock and Mineral Club will also be on hand with a pop-up display of things you can discover in your backyard or local swamps.

Cake-baking enthusiasts will also get their chance to shine in the "Great Rocky Cake" bake-off, in which home bakers can create a geology-inspired masterpiece and send a photo to the judges.

Inspired by the Geological Society’s annual bake-off, categories include sedimentary layer cakes, sinkhole cupcakes, pancake rocks, mantle cake and more.

All parts of the cake must be edible. No plastic, please.

For details on entering the Great Rocky Cake bake-off, visit www.facebook.com/events/273755371079299