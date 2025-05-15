Choir marks 80th anniversary of end of WW2

Photo: supplied

The Southern Youth Choir will perform Karl Jenkins’ "mass for peace" The Armed Man, as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2.

The concert, to be held next Sunday, May 25, from 2.30pm in St Paul’s Cathedral, will be conducted by Southern Youth Choir director John Buchanan and accompanied by organist David Burchell, pianist Sharon McLennan, and a small ensemble.

Buchanan said the performance of The Armed Man would be the choir’s major concert for 2025 and would include 62 singers, mainly tertiary students and some secondary students.

"It is a dramatic and exciting piece, which is coming together really well in rehearsals," he said.

"The choir is strong and singing really well, so I think it is going to be a special concert."

Soloists from within the choir include Rosie Auchinvole (soprano), Tessa Campbell (alto), Teddy Finney-Waters (tenor), and Ewen Clarke Wallace (bass), and some sections of the piece will be conducted by student conductors.

The Southern Youth Choir has been growing steadily in recent years, from a small group of 25 singers in 2021 to more than 60 singers this year.

"We had a wonderful year last year, receiving standing ovations at our four concerts, which was very special — it has really spurred everyone on," he said.

The choir is mainly run by a student committee, who enjoy selecting works to be performed and gaining experience in running the group.

"It is a very interesting group to work with, and it’s great to see them developing the skills to take the choir forward into the future," Buchanan said.

