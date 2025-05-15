Inspirational stories for Filipino listeners

Filipino music, migration stories, news and inspirational conversations about life in New Zealand and elsewhere feature in a new radio show and podcast on OAR FM.

Kwentuhang Filipino is supported by the Dunedin Philippine Club Incorporated, which aims to promote harmony and social cohesion among the Filipino community through various cultural, spiritual, educational, recreational, sporting, social and community activities.

Programme host Noriel Aquino jun, who goes by the name Jay, said sharing meaningful stories about life, work, relationships and more was a way of reminding the community about traditional Filipino values.

It was also a way of bridging some of the political division that exists in the Philippines.

"An example is our first episode, where we learned about Filipina Erlinda Arce Ignacio Espiritu.

"She had faced challenges, struggles in many forms as well as discrimination before becoming the first woman ever to earn a degree from the prestigious Harvard Law School."

Kwentuhang Filipino airs every second Monday at 7pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford,

Community liaison, OAR FM