Society a chance to learn of arts

Otago Decorative and Fine Arts Society chairwoman Maggie Hanton is keen to welcome new members to the community art education group. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Giving everyday people the chance to learn about the fine arts is the focus of Dunedin group the Otago Decorative and Fine Arts Society.

The organisations is one of eight societies throughout New Zealand which join together to bring expert speakers from across the country, Australia and the United Kingdom here to share their knowledge.

Otago Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ODAFS) chairwoman Maggie Hanton said since the Otago branch of the society was formed in 2016, members had enjoyed dozens of excellent speakers on a broad variety of topics.

"Our speakers cover a wide range of subject — from the art of 1935, to architecture, to Van Gogh, to the world of pearls," Ms Hanton said.

"And our speakers are professionals, giving top-notch lectures that are entertaining and informative."

Ms Hanton said the ODAFS had a membership of 100 people, who meet every five or six weeks on a Wednesday evening at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery to listen to a speaker.

"Ideally, we would really like to grow our membership to about 120, so we would love to welcome some more local people to join us and learn about the arts," she said.

"Many of our members are also part of the Friends of DPAG, U3A and various music groups, and they are a very friendly bunch."

The eight New Zealand groups operate under the umbrella of the United Kingdom-based The Arts Society, selecting preferred lecturers from a list and working together to bring them to New Zealand. Most then tour around the various societies.

Annual membership fees of $120 per individual or $260 per couple go towards covering the cost of lecturers and venues.

So far this year, the ODFAS has heard lectures about painter Edgar Degas, South African artist Irma Stern, the Chinese porcelain trade, and the history of the Silk Road.

The July lecture, to be held next Wednesday, July 30, from 7.30pm at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery will feature speaker Alice Foster sharing insights into how to read portraits to understand more about the sitter and the artist.

The lecture will be open to ODFAS members, and guests are also welcome to come along this month for free and learn more about the group.

For more information, email otagodfas@gmail.com, visit the website www.dfasnz.org, or find them on facebook.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz