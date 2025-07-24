History of acting training explored

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Zealand’s leading theatre educators and practitioners have joined forces to take an in-depth look at the history of actor training in this country in a new book, being launched in Dunedin this week.
University of Otago theatre studies Associate Prof Hilary Halba and Victoria University theatre studies Prof David O’Donnell are co-editors of the book, entitled Acting in Aotearoa, which includes contributions from across the country’s theatre community.
The book will be launched by Lisa Warrington tomorrow at a function hosted by the University Book Shop from 5.30pm. All welcome. — APL