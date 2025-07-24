History of acting training explored

New Zealand’s leading theatre educators and practitioners have joined forces to take an in-depth look at the history of actor training in this country in a new book, being launched in Dunedin this week.

University of Otago theatre studies Associate Prof Hilary Halba and Victoria University theatre studies Prof David O’Donnell are co-editors of the book, entitled Acting in Aotearoa, which includes contributions from across the country’s theatre community.

The book will be launched by Lisa Warrington tomorrow at a function hosted by the University Book Shop from 5.30pm. All welcome. — APL