Club hosts All Girl Big Band

Music educator and saxophone player Lana Law and her All Girl Big Band will perform at Dunedin Jazz Club this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin Jazz Club will host trailblazing New Zealand musician Lana Law this weekend, leading a celebration of the influence of women musicians on popular music.

Lana Law’s All Girl Big Band will headline at the Dunedin Jazz Club this Saturday night at Hanover Hall. "The Ages Show" will pay homage to musical icons such as Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole and Shirley Bassey.

In a statement, Law said the show was a musical tribute to the legacy of women who changed the course of jazz, soul and popular music, one song at a time.

Law is making a special visit to Dunedin to act as an adjudicator for the Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival, being held at Hanover Hall tomorrow and Saturday.

A trailblazer in her own right, Law picked up the baritone saxophone at age 13 and never looked back, later earning her BMus in jazz performance at Massey University and touring internationally.

The All Girl Big Band’s wide-ranging repertoire blends classic swing, funk, rock and contemporary favourites, reflecting a history of women’s voices in music.

As a bonus, the evening will open with a short set by an award-winning ensemble from the Dunedin Youth Jazz Festival.

The music will start at 7.15pm. — APL