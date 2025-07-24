Support key for new gallery

The local artists behind the recently opened Pond Gallery in Vogel St (from left) Isabella Lepoamo, Tristan McGregor, Zac Whiteside and Philip Kavanagh are keen to create a space where artists come together. PHOTO: KYRA COUPLAND

A collective of Dunedin visual artists have joined forces to open a gallery, where emerging and established artists can showcase their work side-by-side.

Located in Dunedin’s historic warehouse precinct, at 1 Vogel St, Pond Gallery is the brainchild of sculptor/photographer/videographer Zac Whiteside, sculptor/textile artist Tristan McGregor, painter/sculptor/multi-media artist Isabella Lepoamo and painter Philip Kavanagh.

The gallery, which opened in May, has already hosted several exhibitions and is garnering attention and support among the local arts community.

Whiteside said the group’s ethos in establishing the gallery were inspired by the ecosystem that existed within a pond.

"Our aim is to create something similar for artists — an ecosystem where artists at all stages can interact and exhibit their work together," Whiteside said.

McGregor said the gallery also had a kaupapa of welcoming experimental art, while the artists made their own choices about whether to offer their works for sale.

"So, that allows the artists to showcase their experimental works without that pressure," he said.

The gallery would cover main costs and offered an artist fee, to support the work.

Lepoamo said collaborative group shows, involving a minimum of three artists, were also on offer.

"Holding group shows helps to build connections and provide exposure for both new artists and established artists," she said.

Describing Pond Gallery as a "contemporary pop-up gallery", group members say the gallery’s continued existence will rely on community support and funding.

The gallery is gearing up to host a fundraising art show, featuring A4-sized art works by a broad cross-section of Dunedin artists, from next week.

The call is out now for artists of all ages (from high school onwards) and experience levels to take part in the show, with a maximum of four art works per person able to be dropped off at the gallery this Saturday and Sunday, and the exhibition opening next Tuesday, July 29.

Whiteside said the art works would be shown anonymously and sold for a set price of $200, with $100 going to the artist and $100 going to support the gallery.

"We have already seen quite a few very varied works for the show, so we think it will be very exciting to see what comes in," he said.

Funds raised will be used to support future exhibitions and ongoing running costs.

Whiteside said the group was keen to expand its offering into the wider community in the future, such as welcoming groups to use the space, and developing a programme of public talks, and looking for volunteers to help with staffing.

Anyone interested is invited to email ponddunedin@gmail.com

Pond Gallery is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-4pm.

• The next group exhibition at Pond Gallery will be a selection of kai-related works by Simon Kaan and Ron Bull of the Kaihaukai Collective, alongside works by Isabella Lepoamo and Isaiah Okeroa. The showcase will open on August 7.

