Feast of films for festival

The long and successful career of New Zealand musician Don McGlashan is explored in Anchor Me — The Don McGlashan Story, screening during the New Zealand International Film Festival. Image: supplied

Dunedin fans of cinema are gearing up for a feast of films from around the world in next month’s New Zealand International Film Festival.

Running from August 8 to September 10, with screenings at both the Regent Theatre and Rialto Cinemas, the film festival in Dunedin will feature more than 70 films. Tickets are on sale from today.

NZIFF artistic director Paolo Bertolin said, in a statement, that cinema was a healing force that helped to bring "comfort and hope" to audiences.

"There is drama in life and in cinema this year, but there is also plenty of laughter and love — as film-makers use irony and empathy to resolve the conflicts they stage," Mr Bertolin said.

Dunedin-based NZIFF publicist Dallas Synnott told The Star the festival’s offering this year would range from the Cannes Palme D’Or winning film It Was Just An Accident to experimental films, shorts and a series of intriguing local documentaries.

"We have an impressive selection of films this year, and our audiences will be happy that the festival will be longer to give them more chances to catch up with films they want to see," Ms Synnott said.

Having the screenings at both the Regent Theatre and Rialto Cinemas would also be a popular move, she said.

"It’s such a joy to have the film festival on during winter — going the the movies is the perfect thing to do when it’s cold outside.

"And as we are so geographically isolated here in Dunedin, the festival is an exciting window on the world."

Along with a fantastic selection of top films from festivals around the world, the NZIFF will feature a strong collection of local documentaries, including the much-anticipated Prime Minister — following the political highs and lows of former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Local music and musicians will also be in the spotlight — former Dunedin musician Shayne Carter is at the heart of rockumentary Life in One Chord, and New Zealand music legend Don McGlashan features in Anchor Me — The Don McGlashan Story.

Printed NZIFF programmes are available at sites around the city, and the programme can be found online at www.nziff.co.nz

