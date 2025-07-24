Exploration of neurodivergence in engaging show

Hic Sunt Dracones presents

The NeuroSpice Girls, by Lizzie Tollemache

Wednesday, July 23

24 Filleul St pop-up space

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD

A large and responsive audience gave a warm welcome to Christchurch-based playwright/actor Lizzie Tollemache’s wildly engaging, high-energy exploration of the life-long impact of neurodivergence during last night’s premiere performance of The NeuroSpice Girls.

Described as ‘‘a funny and ferocious neurodivergent odyssey, from gut-punching denial to celebration,’’ the show is directed by Kim Morgan, who also produces through her local theatre company Hic Sunt Dracones (HSD).

The NeuroSpice Girls centres on the challenges faced by Tollemache — as a child in the playground, as a teenager and as an adult, when she could finally set about dealing with her issues.

Along the way, she shares intimate details — some hilarious and others heartbreaking — of the many times her unique thought processes led to embarrassment, anxiety and punishment.

An entertaining and sympathetic performer, Tollemache’s masterful performance is superbly supported by a ‘‘Greek chorus’’ of top notch local actors, Marama Grant, Lexie Tomlinson, Ellie Swann and Destiny Carvell.

Each with their own stories of neurodivergence and challenges, the chorus help keep the energy levels high and add immensely to the show’s frequent moments of hilarity with impeccable comic timing — especially during satiric moments like the wickedly hysterical ‘‘therapy for the patriarchy’’ sequence. They can really sing as well.

Alongside its many very funny sequences, The NeuroSpice Girls is filled with relatable moments, such as the triumphant announcement of ‘‘boundaries’’ and the moving sharing of the women’s whakapapa through their mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers.

An important aspect of the HSD kaupapa is to ‘‘go off the map’’ and find distinctive venues for each of its productions and the space at 24 Filleul St (next to the Urgent Pharmacy), sourced with support from the Dunedin Dream Brokerage, is a real coup.

Clearly, a lot of work has gone into turning the space into a black box theatre, complete with a simple, effective and adaptive set designed and created by Matthew Morgan, into a fantastic performance space. The large, accessible venue has allowed HSD to cater for diverse audiences as well, with sofas, cushions and mats, as well as a ‘‘chill out room’’.

Lighting design by Garry Keirle, sound and music by Matthew Morgan, and tech support by Jordan Wichman enhance the theatricality of the piece, while also minimising potential sensory overload.

All in all, HSD’s production of Tollemache’s The NeuroSpice Girls is a triumph, bringing a fresh, informative and thoroughly entertaining approach to an important subject. Congratulations to all involved on a superb show.

The NeuroSpice Girls continues at 24 Filleul St until Sunday, with performances at 7.30pm, and also 3pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.