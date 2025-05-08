Athenaeum library celebrates 155 years at Octagon site

Dunedin Athenaeum & Mechanics’ Institute head librarian Holly Fletcher, pictured at the library’s reception desk, is looking forward to tonight’s celebration of the 155th anniversary of the building of the Dunedin Athenaeum & Mechanics’ Institute in the Octagon. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The extraordinary place of the Dunedin Athenaeum & Mechanics’ Institute in the history of the city is being highlighted during today’s 155th anniversary celebrations for the Octagon lending library.

The only purpose-built athenaeum in New Zealand that is still being used for its original purpose, the building was designed by architect David Ross and opened its doors at 23 The Octagon on May 8, 1870.

However, the history of the institute dates back even further to the early years of Dunedin’s settlement, when it was founded in 1851 in the Exchange with the aim of providing education and literary opportunities for settlers.

Dunedin Athenaeum Library & Mechanics’ Institute head librarian Holly Fletcher said supporters of the library would come together to celebrate in the evening, from 5.30pm, with an event featuring a talk on the history of the building by Hocken archivist Tom Riley.

Award-winning Dunedin authors Fiona Farrell ONZM, a member of the library committee, and Laurence Fearnley will also give readings.

Fearnley will read from her new book At the Grand Glacier Hotel, which is short-listed for the 2025 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, and Farrell will read from romances pulled from the library’s vintage Mills & Boon collection.

‘‘We will also be sharing some of the stories from this mysterious library — presented by some of our members and exhibited on the walls,’’ Ms Fletcher said.

‘‘The Athenaeum building has a fascinating history, as a kind of community centre, where there were books, periodicals and newspapers, as well as meetings, classes and lectures,’’ she said.

‘‘It was also Dunedin’s first lending library, and has proudly maintained that tradition — in our collection we still have some of those very early books.’’

Ms Fletcher took over as head librarian about a year ago, when long-serving head librarian Christine Powley retired, and she was fascinated by the many historic elements of the library.

‘‘We still stamp books when we issue them, which is quite fun, and it is interesting to look back at the older books to see when they were last read,’’ she said.

The Athenaeum library also has a historic acquisitions book, where new book purchases were recorded, which dated back to the 1960s. Impressively, the ledger cover had been in use since 1929.

A published poet and librarian, Ms Fletcher grew up in Dunedin and lived overseas for years before returning home to work at Dunedin Public Library, the Hocken Collections and now part-time at the Athenaeum library.

She is also studying for a masters in creating writing at the University of Otago.

She is enjoying managing the Athenaeum library’s more than 10,000 books and adding popular new titles and New Zealand and Maori works to the collection.

‘‘We have a lot of fascinating books here, including a really strong crime section,’’ she said.

Since taking over, Ms Fletcher has gone through the books on the Athenaeum library’s ground floor and weeded some in poor condition, so she can say with authority that there are 8571 books downstairs.

Upstairs, there are an estimated 3000 more books, some of them quite old.

‘‘People still take them out and read them though, which is great.’’

Ms Fletcher is keen to raise awareness about its collections and activities in the community, and to connect with other literary-focused organisations to help enhance the city’s status as a Unesco City of Literature.

‘‘We still host readings, meetings and events, and do a book show on OAR FM called ‘Books Uncovered’,’’ she said.

‘‘We want to expand on those activities and increase our membership to engage with as many people as we can.

‘‘We want to become a real literary hub again.’’

To encourage new members to join the Athenaeum library, and to celebrate 155 years in the Octagon, library memberships are half price throughout May.

The library is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am-2pm, and Thursdays, 2pm-6pm. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, email librarian@dunedinathenaeum.org.nz, pop in, or browse the online catalogue at www.dunedinathenaeum.org.nz

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz

Architect David Ross’ 1870 drawing for the Athenaeum & Mechanics’ Institute building in the Octagon. The ground floor shops are now the Thistle and Craic bars. IMAGE: HOCKEN COLLECTIONS

DUNEDIN ATHENAEUM & MECHANICS’ INSTITUTE - IMPORTANT DATES

1851: The Mechanics’ Institute is founded to provide training and knowledge to working men in Dunedin, developing to provide education and literary opportunity for new settlers.

1859: The Mechanics’ Institute merges with the Otago Athenaeum group to form the Dunedin Athenaeum & Mechanics’ Institute and work begins on collecting books and periodicals.

1860s: The Central Otago gold rush brings many more people to Dunedin, and it is decided a larger space is needed for the institute.

A carte de visite [postcard] of the Athenaeum & Mechanics’ Institute building in the lower Octagon (above) shows a view over a derelict site to First Church (c 1875-80). PHOTO: HOCKEN COLLECTIONS

Architect David Ross designs a purpose-built Dunedin Athenaeum & Mechanics’ Institute building in the Octagon, which opens on May 8, 1870, with 742 members.

1879: The building is set on fire and 12 people die in the blaze, including library assistant George Augustus Martin.

1902: The institute opens a smokers’ room and a ladies’ room.

1930s: Dunedin Public Library overshadows the Athenaeum Library.

2007: The building is sold to the Dunedin City Council and bought in 2014 by Lawrie Forbes.