Awareness of asthma urged

A spike in asthma-related hospitalisations is expected as children flock through school gates for the start of a new year.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is encouraging everyone to be aware of the symptoms of an asthma attack and how to respond.

Hospitalisations from attacks are at their highest during week three of term 1.

Symptoms of an asthma attack are a worsening cough, persistent wheezing, shortness of breath and/or feeling tight in the chest.

In a statement, Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ chief executive Letitia Harding said the back-to-school period was always a vulnerable time for the one-in-eight New Zealand children with asthma.

International studies had shown that various factors are associated with the increase, including a change of environment and exposure to different allergens, changes in emotions such as stress or anxiety, and exposure to more viruses from being around more people, she said. — APL