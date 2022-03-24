Businesses forced to embrace change

Mike Collins. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

The Covid-19 pandemic has led us to embrace new ways of working, adopting technology and remote working more than ever before.

For many businesses, however, the past two years have been a harrowing journey.

Businesses have been forced to adapt to survive, and the events, hospitality, retail and tourism sectors have been particularly hard hit.

It has been challenging for businesses to ensure compliance with the changing rules and regulations established to protect public health, while also trying to keep businesses and livelihoods intact.

This has affected not only business health, but also individuals’ health and wellbeing.

While challenging conditions remain, businesses are beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Our borders are carefully reopening and the Government has signalled an increase to indoor gathering limits and the end of scanning requirements and most vaccine mandates.

I encourage people to get out and engage with their communities and visit local retailers, bars and eateries, and events.

They need our support.

Many are still struggling during this Omicron outbreak, and strong public support will go a long way to rebuilding business confidence after a very difficult two years.