The Sanitarium Weet-Bix children's TRYathlon series is making a return to Dunedin next year.

From 9am on Sunday, March 3, more than 1000 young athletes will test their ability at Mosgiel’s Taieri College.

New Zealand sports figures will be at the event to award the young athletes medals as they swim, bike and run to the finish line.

Registrations are now open at tryathlon.co.nz