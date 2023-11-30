Combined event fun for all ages

It was the perfect way to enjoy outdoor activities as the Caledonian Ground in Logan Park played host to a series of track and field events recently.

Children as young as 12 and adults as old as 83 competed in the combined event between Athletics Southland and Athletics Otago.

A postal throws competition saw athletes work on their best throws, with the results compiled by Athletics New Zealand against other clubs across the country.

Giving his all at the high jump on Saturday is Hill City-University Children’s Athletics Club member Benji Dean, 13. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Older athletes made their presence known, including new records for Noeline Burden in the women’s 70-year high jump with a performance of 1.00m.

Simon Walker prevailed in the men’s 50-year high jump with 1.5m, and Fiona Harvey gave a throw of 21.79m in the women’s 60-year javelin.

The Ness Cup Handicap Mile also took place on Saturday.

Putting her best feet forward at the long-jump on Saturday is Wyndham Athletic Club member Zoe Muir, 13.

First contested in 1935, the race has been a popular feature of the summer track and field season in Otago for many years.

St Pauls Harrier & Athletic Club member Jorgia Tucker, 15, from Southland, was first across the finish line with a time of 9.23.78.

However, the rules of the cup state it is awarded to the first athlete from Otago to cross the finish line, which this year was third-placed Hill City University member William Bolter, with a time of 9.26.34.

The Ness Cup was originally presented to P. J. Ness in 1888 for winning a mile aggregate.

Giving it her best at shot put on Saturday is Caversham Athletics Club member Alison Newall.

He retained the trophy in 1889 and 1890, with the three consecutive wins granting him ownership.

It remained in the Ness family until presented to the Otago Centre in 1934 for a mile handicap race.

This race was originally contested on or around Anzac Day during the halftime break of a football match at the old Caledonian Ground, South Dunedin. Due to its historical significance, Athletics Otago retains custody of the trophy.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz