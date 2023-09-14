Comedy examines big issues

Performing in comedy-drama Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche are (from left) Mel McCosh (Lulie), Louisa Stabenow (Ginny), Sheena Townsend (Wren), Jess Keogh (Vern) and Annise Boothroyd (Dale). It opens at the Globe Theatre tonight. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A comedy at the end of the world brings sisterhood and excellent quiche to the fore in the Globe Theatre production of Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche.

Written by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, and directed by Rosemary Manjunath, the play will be staged at the Globe from tonight until September 23.

Featuring a cast of experienced and emerging actors, including Mel McCosh, Sheena Townsend, Jess Keogh, Annise Boothroyd and Louisa Stabenow, Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche examines some big issues through the lens of a high-energy comedy.

It is 1956 and members of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast.

As the assembled women await the announcement of the society’s prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound with a communist attack.

The closet doors blow open as secrets, repressed desires and an insatiable hunger for quiche are released.

An extensive background in theatre led Manjunath to the Globe Theatre when she moved to Dunedin, and she was excited that the theatre was keen for a production of the play.

"I’m loving working on such a funny play, with a fabulous cast — they really embody the idea of the sisterhood."

The audience also had a part to play, as members attending the society’s meeting, adding to the fun.

"I guess you could say this play is explosively funny."

Keogh said it was one of the most enjoyable productions she had ever been involved in.

"We are a small cast, who are working together really well — everyone has absorbed their characters.

"The interaction is fantastic, and we become more of a family every time we come together.

"It’s also very refreshing to work on something that has a queer point of view, and celebrates it."

Manjunath said the play had become popular across the globe, since it was first staged in New York in 2012, and continued to resonate with current audiences.

"It is well written and thoughtful, and also a very funny play."



