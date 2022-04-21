Economic boost as tourists return

Ingrid Leary I’m actually happy about it — because it’s a sign that after two exhausting years of Covid restrictions, things are opening up again.

In our new Orange Covid setting, I’m excited that we’re now able to welcome back Australian tourists, just ahead of the ski season kicking off.

This will provide new income for our tourism and hospitality businesses, after what has been a difficult few years.

In Balclutha earlier this month, the staff at the Information Centre and several local cafes and shops told me that local tourism was picking up, and proving to be a lifeline.

Hotel operators and bar owners in Dunedin told me similar stories.

For all of them, adding international tourism to the mix will provide a fantastic boost.

Closing the border was one of the first actions our Government took as Covid-19 began to spread around the world.

This step saved thousands of lives and kept the pressure off our health system, but I know it hasn’t been easy, particularly for our tourism industry.

While it has been difficult, this successful response has meant we’re able to reopen to international tourists earlier, as part of our work to accelerate our recovery.

Our world-leading Covid response and our high vaccination rates also make us a really attractive travel destination for overseas visitors.

New Zealand is in demand, and businesses here in the southern part of Dunedin through to South Otago are already taking bookings from across the globe, ahead of tourists from visa waiver countries returning on May 1.

Our strong health response means New Zealand’s economy is recovering faster than almost anywhere in the world.

Unemployment is at a record low, exports are up, GDP is growing, and debt levels are much lower than many other countries.

I’m really looking forward to welcoming international tourists back to the Taieri electorate, and showcasing the hospitality our region is famous for.