The case for optimism

David Clark

Spring is in full swing, with warmer weather already being felt around the region.

Recently we’ve celebrated several big Dunedin events, including a large turnout at the Dunedin marathon, which returned after a three-year Covid hiatus.

The contrast between life in one of the world’s best small cities and the wider world couldn’t be more stark right now.

While there will still be some challenges ahead, there are many reasons for New Zealanders to be optimistic about the future – and I wanted to share some of them with you here.

Together, we’ve ensured that our economy has pulled through the pandemic better than the Global Financial Crisis.

New Zealand’s debt is low, GDP is up, our exports are in demand, and we’re seeing more people in work, with higher wages, which makes both our families and our economy stronger.

New Zealand is starting the next phase of our economic recovery in a stronger position than many countries, despite facing the same global headwinds.

That’s because we’ve built unique advantages that give us reason for optimism.

Take, for example, our Government’s focus on securing New Zealand’s clean, green brand.

This has given the country an economic advantage — boosting exports, tourism and business investment.

Our ongoing investment in renewable energy has also helped shelter us from the energy crisis that European nations are facing right now.

All of this means we’re able to move forward with our plan to build a high-wage, low-emissions economy that gives Otago families economic security in good times and bad.

To do this, we will continue to support local businesses to thrive, and grow jobs and wages, as well as continuing to drive home the country’s unique advantages.

While the fundamentals of our economy are strong, we know that things are tough right now for many families.

That’s why we’re continuing to tackle global inflation and support households with the cost of living, including with a fuel tax cut, the Cost of Living Payment, the Winter Energy Payment, action on supermarkets, and lots more.

Just as our Government is right alongside New Zealanders in tough times, we will continue to be right alongside local businesses, workers and families as we take the opportunities that lie ahead.