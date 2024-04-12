Extra hands sought to help clear tracks

Celebrating a busy day clearing the Swampy Ridge Track are Green Hut Track Group members (from left) Rex Thompson, Gayle Somerville, Dave McLean, Arthur Blondell and Geoff Smith. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

As guardians of accessible pathways, the Green Hut Group has been keeping tracks clear for decades.

The group began more than 20 years when George Sutherland, of Dunedin, joined cardiac support group the Phoenix Club after a heart attack.

While taking part in tramping with the group, he developed the idea of clearing up some of the tracks.

He invited others to help him and the Green Hut Group was born.

Mr Sutherland’s idea has endured, and the group now has agreements with both the Department of Conservation and the Dunedin City Council to maintain about 60 tracks each year, totalling more than 140km.

Green Hut Group co-ordinator Graeme Elliot, of Dunedin, took over from Mr Sutherland about a dozen years ago.

Each Wednesday about 20 members gather with weedeaters, hand saws and other equipment, as well as a packed lunch and first aid equipment.

The work is not for the faint-hearted, as they work from 8.30am to 5pm, cutting and clearing.

Dave McLean (left) and Rex Thompson walk up Swampy Ridge Track during a recent track clearing day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

They are out and about every week throughout the year, "unless it is raining cats and dogs or there’s snow on the ground".

Some of the tracks are so remote they are dropped off by helicopter and stay overnight, Mr Elliot said.

"It is quite a big operation at times.

"We are all volunteers ... people don’t realise just how much is involved in some ways."

Many of the group are retired, but other volunteers have participated, from students to nurses, to people off work with mental health or other health challenges.

"We are able to accommodate those people quite well."

The group has also been able to help people who were unemployed.

"Some of these younger people we’ve had, we’ve been able to provide them with good references and they’ve gone on to other activities, which is really good."

While the group is always looking for new volunteers, Mr Elliot emphasises the work is physically demanding and challenging.

"You need to understand quite clearly what we are doing."

People interested in volunteering can visit volunteersouth.org.nz.