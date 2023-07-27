Fan festival gives local artists time in spotlight

Stepping on stage in support of the exciting lineup of top New Zealand women artists performing during the Fifa Fan Festival is giving local musicians a chance to shine.

The second weekend of the Fifa Fan Festival at Dunedin Town Hall and the Glenroy Auditorium features headliners Ladyhawke (tomorrow), Ladi6 (Saturday) and the Topp Twins (Sunday), supported by some of the South’s own rising starts.

Tomorrow’s support act for Ladyhawke will be singer-songwriter Mads Harrop, who hails from the Waitaki Valley in North Otago and writes songs mostly about the challenges she faces and neurodiversity (she has Asperger’s, anxiety and Tourette’s syndrome).

In her third year at the University of Otago, studying music, production and composition, Harrop is known for her energetic shows.

Joining Saturday’s lineup, alongside Ladi6, Georgia Lines, and Paige, will be Dunedin band Emily Alice, who draw inspiration from a wide range of musical styles.

Their unique sound is a fusion of jazz, pop, R&B and soul.

Sunday’s lineup will feature country music royalty Topp Twins, supported by two Southern country acts — the Mitchell Twins, of Gore, and Dunedin-based Melissa Partridge.

Partridge has won many awards, including a Tui award for country album of the year in 2008, and the overall Gold Guitar award in 2021.

The Mitchell Twins — Maegan and Nicola Mitchell — are quickly building a reputation for beautiful songs and fabulous harmonies.

This year, they were crowned the overall runner-up at the Gold Guitar Awards and the title track of their debut EP Find a River was nominated for the Apra best country song.

FIFA FAN FESTIVAL

The Fifa Fan Festival events will be held in the Dunedin Town Hall and Glenroy Auditorium. Events will be free.

- Friday, July 28: 2pm until after the last match ends.

Screening: 8.30pm — England v Denmark.

Highlights: Performances by Ladyhawke and Mads Harrop — 6pm to 8.10pm. Poi workshop with Georgia Latu of Pōtiki Poi.

- Saturday, July 29: Noon until after the last match ends.

Screening: 7.30pm — Sweden v Italy.

Highlights: Performances by Ladi6, Georgia Lines, Paige, and Emily Alice — 3.30pm to 7pm. Cook Island hula dance performance and workshop and a Kiribati community performance.

- Sunday, July 30: Noon until after the last match ends.

Screening: 4.30pm — Korea v Morocco.

Highlights: Performances by the Topp Twins, the Mitchell Twins, and Melissa Partridge — 2pm to 4pm. A New Zealand tribute to Swiss yodelling and a special yoga class for athletes and sports people.