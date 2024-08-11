Festival to open with debut dramedy

A scene from Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu’s debut full-length film We Were Dangerous, which will be screened on Wednesday at the Regent Theatre as the opening night film of Dunedin’s New Zealand International Film Festival. Image: supplied

Dunedin film fans are gearing up for a feast of cinema, as the New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) is set to start on Wednesday with New Zealand drama-comedy We Were Dangerous.

The film, which follows the adventures of a group of "delinquent" girls sent to a fictional reform school in the 1950s, is the full-length debut for director Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu. She will be in the audience for the screening and a Q&A afterwards.

We Were Dangerous has already screened at festivals in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Australia and at NZIFF screenings in Wellington and Auckland.

"The overseas responses have been really great so far — especially in Australia, where I think their sense of humour aligns with ours," Stewart-Te Whiu told The Star.

We Were Dangerous is told from the point of view of the rebellious young women, who find themselves in the clutches of a grim and punitive matron — played in "an amazing performance" by Rima Te Wiata.

Along with directing the film, Stewart-Te Whiu co-wrote the screenplay with London-based New Zealand writer Maddie Dai. The pair based many characters on the experience of Kiwi girlhood and the young women they went to high school with.

While the story is fictional, as is the "School for Incorrigible and Delinquent Girls", We Were Dangerous satirises societal norms and the historic treatment of "rebellious" young women in this country.

The film’s "phenomenal" young leads, Erana James, Nathalie Morris and Manaia Hall, were joined by an ensemble cast of young women from Christchurch — many with little or no film acting experience.

"They were incredible, working long, hard hours and doing an amazing job.

"They make up the heartbeat of the film."

Banks Peninsula and Ōtamahua/Quail Island in Lyttelton Harbour provide the setting for the reform school and its offshore island.

For Stewart-Te Whiu, having her first full-length film out in the world is a thrilling and slightly surreal experience.

"I’m hyper-aware that I am very lucky to get to do this as a job."

Following its Dunedin premiere at the NZIFF, We Were Dangerous will go out on general release.

Ticket giveaway

The Star has two double passes to give away to the screening of We Were Dangerous on Wednesday, August 14, at the Regent Theatre. To enter the draw, answer the following question: Where was We Were Dangerous filmed? Send your answer, along with your name and daytime phone number, by email to brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz with the words "Film Festival Competition" in the subject line. Entries close at 5pm on Monday, August 12.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz