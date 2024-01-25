First-timers bloom at lily society show

Celia Joyce presents her prizewinning floral art entry. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Novice exhibitors proved they had what it took to win at the Otago Lily Society show on Saturday.

Long-standing society member Celia Joyce, of Macandrew Bay, had told The Star (11.01.24) she thought this would be the year she exhibited for the first time.

She did so and her two entries in the floral art won in their sections.

Her portrayal of the flora and fauna theme was named best novice decorative entry and second overall in floral art.

Another first-time exhibitor, Faye Bretherton, of Wakari, took the award for best novice stem with her near-black Asiatic lily, "Landini".

Neil and Julie Judd, of Dunedin, won best novice stem for their scented yellow and white "Conca d’Or", which went on to be named the show’s champion stem, pipping Keri Smith’s pink Oriental "Companion", which was the open class winner.

It was a very successful day for Ms Smith, many of whose lily stems, florets (individual blooms) and photographs were awarded first prizes.

The trophy for best container-grown lilies went to Dorothy Megget, of North East Valley, for her large pot of scented white Lilium longiflorum.

Otago Lily Society president Louise Ardley was awarded the trophy for most points in the show and secretary Margaret Dodds was runner-up.

"Entries were up on last year in both stems and florets, we ran out of containers for stems and had to use wine bottles, and there were lots of entries from non-members, which was very encouraging," Ms Ardley said.

Sales of potted lilies in bloom were popular and there was a good selection of fuchsias and other plants for sale, she said.