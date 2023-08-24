Fun and frolics keep winter blues at bay

The ’60s entertainers performed a range of upbeat numbers. Photo: supplied

It was a capacity audience at club’s midwinter function, bringing some brightness into the cold dull days of winter.

The social committee provided a full programme of variety and fun.

There were many stars on show including the effervescent "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert", aka Brian, who wowed the audience with his routine of show-stopping delights.

As Priscilla strutted "her" stuff, a very reluctant "big spender" from the audience joined the number Hey Big Spender to shower Priscilla with money — fake of course.

The ’60s entertainers showed their Irish side with a range of upbeat numbers from their Irish bracket, new to their impressive programme range performed regularly around rest-homes and events in Dunedin.

Special guests, the Rhythm of Life dancers, a routine aimed at those 60 years and over, put on a snappy, co-ordinated display of contemporary and jazz dance, to the delight of the audience.

Brian came back after a welcome afternoon tea to lead karaoke time, which got toes tapping and voices exercised.

The social committee finished off with a Boots skit to the hit song These Boots Are Made For Walking. The smiling and happy faces leaving the function said it all.

Who says being 60-plus isn’t fun?

The club noted with sadness the recent death of Joan Stuart, a founding and life member, who with husband Fred was instrumental in starting the club 31 years ago.

Both Joan and Fred were passionate about and involved with much of the club’s success and growth reflecting their leadership and hard work. They, along with others, built a strong foundation enabling the club to flourish.

The next general meeting is on Wednesday, September 6. The speaker is Katherine Milburn, from the Hocken Library. Doors open at 1pm for a start at 1.30pm.

The entry koha is $2. At monthly meetings, this in turn can bring its own "reward". Noticeboards will be on display showing club details, contacts, plus a range of photographs of past events and group activities.

The usual great selection of books and puzzles, free for members to borrow, will also be available.

We meet in the Blind Low Vision Social Hall, 458 Hillside Rd, enter through the Law St entrance, turn left to the social hall.

There is no parking within the property but ample parking is available on nearby streets. Bus stops are handy. All members and intending members are welcome.

View current and upcoming activities, contacts, and a gallery of interesting past activities, on our website dunedin60plus.co.nz.

The club contacts are Noel, 455-2586, or Len, 027 330-1696.

By Len Leith

60+ Club