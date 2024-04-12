Group to present ratepayer view

A newly formed community group is "extremely concerned" about the 17.5 % rates rise proposed by Dunedin City Council.

The new Reduce Rates Group has been set up by concerned citizens and ratepayers with the aim of presenting their concerns to the council.

The group has already held one public meeting, attended by about 220 people, and has another meeting planned for tomorrow at 7pm, in the Alhambra Union Rugby club rooms, Great King St.

Reduce Rates Group co-spokespeople Sandy Lotus and Robyn Vintiner said the level of rates rises proposed by the council was "unacceptable" and " extremely concerning to many of the community who are already struggling financially".

"The council need to keep rates at an affordable level," the pair said.

The group also expressed concern about the high level of council debt, and that this was projected to increase for the next few years.

Council representatives will attend Friday’s meeting, including Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, and the public is invited to attend and ask questions.