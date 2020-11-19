Hands-on taste of university life for pupil, defibrillator both funded

Bayfield High School pupil Josephine Tarasiewicz (16) will attend the University of Otago's Hands-On at Otago programme in January. PHOTOS: JESSICA WILSON

An Otago Peninsula pupil will attend a summer university programme next year.

Bayfield High School year 12 pupil Josephine Tarasiewicz was given $300 from the Otago Peninsula Community Board to take part in the University of Otago’s Hands-On at Otago programme next year.

The week-long programme is designed to support and show interested students what researchers so, why they do these things and to encourage young people to consider furthering their education.

During the week, pupils stay in a hall of residence and work on a research project.

In the afternoons, they will take on smaller, "snack" projects.

Josephine was accepted into the theatre and dance programme earlier this month.

Due to Covid-19, many shows have been cancelled this year, including her school show in which she had a leading role.

Josephine was looking forward to the programme, which will start in January.

"I think it’s an amazing opportunity especially since I’m not too sure as to what I want to do with my future after high school.

"I’m hoping it will give me some idea of what university life is like and hopefully it will inspire me to study something after school."

Board chairman Paul Pope said the programme was a great opportunity.

He moved that the board accept Josephine’s application request.

All board members voted in favour.

Scott Hall committee members Graeme McNulty (left) and Chris Helm requested money from the Otago Peninsula Community Board for a defibrillator.

Once she has completed the programme, Josephine will visit the board and a local school to tell them about it.

The board also voted to give $1700 to community hall Scott Hall, in Harwood, for a defibrillator.