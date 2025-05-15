Doing laps for Coastguard

Joining Coastguard fundraising efforts is local ice swimmer Francois Lambrechts. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Local ice swimmer Francois Lambrechts is taking the plunge for a worthy cause.

He is participating in the Coastguard Tautiaki Moana Big Swim to raise funds for the organisation.

The challenge urges participants to set a swimming goal and invite friends, whānau and colleagues to sponsor them.

At its inaugural event last year, more than 1260 swimmers raised $350,000 for the marine search and rescue organisation.

Lambrechts was among them, setting a target of 50km which he beat by swimming 59km.

This year he is raising the bar with an initial goal of 60km.

If he raises $1000 before June starts he will lift his June goal to 80km, increasing to 100km if donations reach $2000 before June.

"So people are welcome to ‘punish’ me by supporting the cause," he said.

Not only is Lambrechts an ambassador whose profile promotes the fundraiser, he is also a Coastguard volunteer.

"I grew up in Cape Town, South Africa.

"We spent a bit of time on the water, but I did not really know much."

When he joined Coastguard, he was impressed by the comprehensive training the organisation offered from basic recruit to skipper.

There is also a range of courses, such as Boatmaster, GPS operator and radar operator.

Lambrechts serves on the operational crew and instructs less experienced members.

Almost everyone in the organisation is a volunteer.

"It is a really great organisation that will look after you."

Alongside callouts, regular exercises give volunteers physical activity and social interaction.

Lambrechts encouraged others to join the event and set realistic swimming goals.

Coastguard acting chief executive Philip Harkness said this year’s event aimed to build on last year’s success — inspiring more people to join, raising awareness and funding support for more than 2000 volunteers who respond when people need help on the water.

This past summer, volunteers responded to 1232 incidents, bringing 3210 people home to safety.

