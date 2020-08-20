Homeware shop closing

Harrowset Hall Emporium owner Ingrid Memelink is set to close her homeware shop in Princes St next month. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Dunedin small business owner is set to shut up shop so she can redirect her time and energy to enjoy her adopted city.

Harrowset Hall Emporium owner Ingrid Memelink said when she closes her homeware shop in Princes St next month it would end 11 years of doing business in Dunedin.

She opened Harrowset Hall in Auckland about 25 years ago.

The shop in Newmarket sold mostly linen "with a European flavour".

As a single mother with two young daughters, the pace of life in Auckland was too fast.

"It was tough and I wanted a lifestyle change."

In 2006, she travelled to Dunedin to inspect the market and "fell in love" with the city.

She continued her Auckland business and started making plans to open a second shop in Dunedin.

Then the global financial crisis hit, stalling a shop opening in Dunedin.

"I delayed everything and didn’t open ’til 2009."

When the shop in Princes St became available, she knew she would be able to give the business "a good shot".

The "lovely old building" had housed two auction houses — Plumbley’s and Hayward’s.

The rent on a shop in a "fringe location" was about 20% cheaper than a shop further north in the heart of the central business district, she said.

When she opened the shop the product range included bedding, upcycled furniture and "end-of-line" fabrics and textiles.

"We found a little niche to fit the Dunedin market."

During lockdown she realised how much she enjoyed spending time at her home in Dunedin rather than "running around" and travelling between her shops.

Lockdown gave her the time to be "present, think and be creative" and enjoy everything Dunedin had to offer.

"I thought maybe it’s time to have the courage to change my lifestyle and my life."

She decided to close her Dunedin shop so she could enjoy her time in the city more.

"I can go for walks and go to the art gallery, beach and concerts."

As the Auckland shop would remain open, she expected to share her time equally between the two cities.

The thought of closing the doors of her Dunedin shop for the final time was met with a mix of emotions.

She was "slightly excited" because of the freedom it would allow but was also "sad" because she was closing down a good business, which she had given "heart and soul" to create.

"Most small businesses are not fly-by-nighters — they are dreams."