Insight into what young are up to

    Bram Casey is one of the hosts of Dunedin Youth Council On Air on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The Dunedin Youth Council is using its local media platform to share news of the achievements of the city’s younger citizens.OAR FM programme and podcast Dunedin Youth Council On Air is co-hosted by a team of young councillors, who are secondary school pupils elected for a two-year term as representatives of youth in the community.

    Dunedin Youth Councillor Bram Casey (15) said the radio show offered the general public insight into what young people were involved with locally.

    “Youth council members are able to provide some of that view, but we often call in other young people and interview them about their accomplishments and activities.”

    Recent episodes have included features on the Dunedin Youth Writers’ Group, independent record label Strawberry Jam Records and maintaining wellbeing while studying in times of a pandemic.

    Youth council membership for Bram is a deeply personal commitment to his home city.

    “I’m in love with every acre of Dunedin,” he said.

    Dunedin Youth Council On Air is broadcast on Mondays at 4pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

    A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

     

    - JEFF HARFORD Community liaison, OAR FM

     

     


     

