Kiwi para athletes buoyed up by much family support

Anna Grimaldi celebrates after winning bronze during the women's T47 100m final. PHOTOS: FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES

The stunning skills of para athletes have been on display recently as the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games got under way last week.

A magnificent opening parade along the Champs-Elysees culminated in a spectacular opening ceremony at the Place de la Concorde as an estimated 300 million people across the globe tuned in to watch.

Then it was time to get down to business as more than 4400 sports people began competing across 22 sports.

A two-dozen-strong New Zealand Paralympic Team including local para athletes Holly Robinson and Anna Grimaldi have been supported by a team of 41 as they compete across eight para sports.

Para cyclist Anna Taylor, of Cambridge, secured the first medal of the team on Saturday, gaining silver in the women’s C4 3000m individual pursuit final.

In a statement regarding the health challenges she has faced since she competed in Tokyo 2020, including overcoming thyroid cancer, Taylor said she was overjoyed to achieve a personal best of 3min 42.137sec, behind gold medal winner Emily Petricola, of Australia, at 3min 35.856sec.

"I am just grateful that all the work I have put in has paid off because that is not always the case.

"I am glad everything held together.

"My family being here means everything to me. They’ve supported me regardless, been my champion through some tough and dark times."

Danielle Aitchison, of Hamilton, claimed silver in the women’s T64 200m on day four of the games, coming just 0.14sec behind Yiting Shi, of China, who claimed gold with a record time of 27.50.

In a statement, Aitchison said it was definitely a hard race.

"I felt pretty strong coming out of the blocks and on the home straight I was neck and neck with Shi, it was a serious race."

"My mum was in the crowd and it was really cool to have nine support people watching me, a very different experience from Tokyo."

Adding to the medal tally on day four was Nicole Murray, of Cambridge, who claimed bronze in the women’s C5 3000m individual pursuit with a time of 3min 36.206sec.

Will Stedman competes in the men's 400m T36 final.

She said she was "over the moon" to receive her first Paralympic medal.

"I’m glad I can honour the team and all the people around me and all the work they’ve put into me.

"It is cool to share that feeling with them."

Anna Grimaldi, of Dunedin, grabbed bronze in the T47 women’s 100m on Tuesday, recording an Oceania record time of 12min 20sec.

This is her third Paralympic Games medal following her gold medals in the women’s long jump T47 in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Tomorrow, Grimaldi will have her chance to add to that tally as she competes in the T47 women’s long jump final.

Will Stedman, of Christchurch, was elated after winning a silver medal in the men’s T36 400m.

In a statement, Stedman said he had been worried having only had about three and a-half hours sleep before his race and it was "crazy" to achieve a run of 52.92 sec, a 0.44sec personal best.

"I’m over the moon with that performance."

"This year I’ve improved my 400m PB by quite a bit. It is cool to see the hard work I’ve put in over the past three years pay off."

He will compete in the men’s 100m T36 on Saturday.

Yesterday, Robinson competed in the F46 women’s shot put and on Saturday she will compete in the F46 women’s javelin.

Before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games wraps up this weekend, there could be more medals in store for the hardy New Zealand team.

