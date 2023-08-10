National talent on show

The Otago Art Society galleries are packed with 2D artworks, on display in the Edinburgh Premier Arts Awards exhibition, which continues until September 2. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The prestigious Edinburgh Premier Art Awards exhibition has been a feature of the Otago Art Society’s calendar for the past 16 years.

This year’s exhibition features 174 two-dimensional artworks, selected from more than 300 paintings, drawings and prints submitted by artists nationwide.

Selected and judged by Dunedin School of Art principal lecturer Graham Fletcher, the award winners were announced at the function last Friday, receiving prizes sponsored by Edinburgh Realty.

The first prize of $3000 was awarded to Caroline Kelly for the work Resonate; second prize of $2000 went to Jonas Jessen Hansen for Blomst; third prize of $1000 went to Gavin Chai for the work Trees, Birds, Bunnies, Bees. Two $500 Merit awards went to Jay Hutchinson for Monster, and Gemma Baldock for Riot.

Visitors to the exhibition also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite artwork to win the $500 People’s Choice award.

Otago Art Society councillor and Edinburgh Premier Art Awards exhibition curator Jenny Longstaff said the artworks featured in the exhibition were in a wide range of styles, subjects, and all shapes and sizes.

"We had quite a lot of very large works submitted, which made hanging the exhibition quite challenging," she said.

The exhibition comes in the midst of a busy time for the Otago Art Society, which has hosted the Cleveland Art Awards and its own annual exhibition this year, alongside a variety of other shows.

"We also have organisations and artists hiring the space for their own exhibitions — so it’s all go," Ms Longstaff said.

The society had battled on for the past 18 months while extensive construction work had been done at Dunedin Railway Station, and it was exciting that the wraps were scheduled to come off next month, she said.

- The Edinburgh Premier Art Awards exhibition continues at the Otago Art Society galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station, until September 2. Open daily, 10am-4pm.

