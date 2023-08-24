Opinion: invest in a future to be proud of

Last week I was fortunate to support my departing colleague and Dunedin MP David Clark, by sitting behind him during his valedictory speech in Parliament.

It is hard work to sum up a 12-year career in politics in just 15 minutes, especially for someone who has worked relentlessly for Dunedin and its constituents.

Some of his highlights were reversing the decision to close AgResearch centre Invermay, helping kick-start the Centre of Digital Excellence, and securing the agreement to build the new Dunedin Hospital.

The latter reached an important milestone this month, when the first steel beams were erected on the building site.

Already the hospital’s structure is growing rapidly, providing an early outline of the outpatients building, due to open at the start of 2026.

Another exciting milestone for the city, is the completion of the shared pathway from St Leonards to Port Chalmers.

Transport Minister David Parker will be in town this weekend to open the shared path, one that creates a safe, well-lit path on the route for cyclists and pedestrians, while also improving safety for drivers using State Highway 88.

The path has been a long time coming for the city, allowing cyclists to travel around the entire Otago Peninsula, without the risk of nearby vehicles.

We are proud that our investments are improving road safety and giving people more choices to get around.

I would also like to highlight a couple of recent Labour Party announcements that I think will directly benefit families in Dunedin.

The cost of fruit and vegetables is a big issue right now, in large part because of high global inflation and weather events here at home wreaking havoc on supply chains and local growers.

That is why we have announced that a re-elected Labour government will remove GST from fruit and vegetables next year, which will save families around $20 a month.

Fruit and vegetables are important nutritionally for all New Zealanders.

We are also committed to doing more to support young families, because we believe that parents and caregivers should be able to spend more time raising their children, and less time worrying about how to afford to.

As a mum I was incredibly proud of Labour’s commitment to introduce four weeks of paid partner’s leave.

We know that the early years are the most critical time in a child’s development, and it is important that we support young families to make sure children can thrive.

All of these measures build on the steps that we have already taken to help with the cost of living and support families.

There is a lot at stake this election, but Labour are on your side and in it for you.