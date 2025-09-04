Pirates squad off to compete

Pirates Junior Rugby Club are set to storm the NZ Junior Rugby Festival taking place in Queenstown from September 5 to 7. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

A large contingent of players and their families has been on the road for a national tournament.

Members of the Pirates Junior Rugby Club are competing at the NZ Junior Rugby Festival in Queenstown from tomorrow to Sunday.

Close to 80 players, coaches, friends and family will occupy almost an entire campground, and a squad of 27 aged 10 to 12 will compete against teams from across the country.

Coaches Jordan Sheed and Jimmy Higgs, plus the "dad squad" of helpers, have been putting the team through its paces in the build-up to the event.

Parent helper Narelle Jakeway said the St Kilda club was taking part for the first time.

"We haven't ever sent a team to this tournament before."

From the outset, the aim was to ensure everyone who wanted to go could.

Training ahead of a national tournament are Pirates Junior Rugby Club members (top to bottom) Otunuku Tupo, 10, Leo McFarlane, Lewis Sheed and Rain Ferguson, all 12.

"It is quite expensive to enter but also to get accommodation ... being in Queenstown."

Families have spent almost a year raising money to make that happen.

The young players have worked hard, undertaking a range of fundraising projects. such as stacking firewood and staining fence posts.

Local businesses chipped in by sponsoring uniforms and gear bags or donating items for raffles.

Grants helped cover costs such as food and accommodation.

Team member Amazon Marshall has been playing rugby since she was three and is set to reach the milestone of 150 games next year.

She played halfback, which involved good communication skills such as telling team-mates "where to go and what to do", she said.

Players Lewis Sheed and Amazon Marshall, both 12, show the Pirates Junior Rugby Club "weapon of the day" award.

"There is a lot of passing involved."

Amazon was a little nervous but also looking forward to the tournament.

She had one of the largest groups of supporters, 13 family members making the trip to Queenstown to cheer her on.

Team member Lewis Sheed said the Pirates were a good team and he enjoyed playing with them.

He played first five, which involved "a lot of passing and communicating", he said.

"I get to touch the ball heaps and sort of lead the team."

He is looking forward to the tournament.

"There will be a lot of games happening, so I want to, like, focus on our game and not get distracted."

Pirates Junior Rugby Club members practice their haka ahead of competing in Queenstown at the the NZ Junior Rugby Festival.

One fundraising project was helping clean an older man’s house before it was sold.

"We were cleaning this man's backyard after his father passed away."

The children uncovered a plastic tube and wondered what was inside.

It turned out to be a tank shell casing, Lewis said.

It was given to the club and has been mounted as a "weapon of the day" trophy, awarded each week to players who show grit and determination.

The Pirates will play Sumner RFC and Christchurch High School Old Boys on Friday, Alexandra Rugby Club and Hauraki Youth Rugby, of Waikato, on Saturday, then St Peter’s College, of Auckland, on Sunday.

Sponsors backing the trip include Pro Civil Contractors, Dave Murphy Fencing, Pak’nSave Dunedin, Alastair McCann Wood and Coal Merchant, Keane Firewood, Leckie’s Butchery St Clair, Four Square St Clair, Denise Casey of NZ Property Solutions, Glenn Dickson of Bayleys Real Estate, ECOKAPS and the Aotearoa Gaming Trust.

