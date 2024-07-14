Pupils release nature album

An album of songs, percussion and nature sounds has been an opportunity to unleash their creativity for pupils at Waitati School.

Principal Tara O’Neill said the album was recorded as part of a Creatives in Schools project.

Drummer Jamie Prout and local song-writer Lovey Nixon-Crossman collaborated with the ākonga (pupils) to create the album.

The pair set up a music studio in one of the sheds at the school, where pupils could practise writing and recording music.

Mrs O’Neill said the aim was to weave the local curriculum focus on Turangawaewae (sense of identity), being environmentally wise and belonging, with its relationship with Kati Huirapa Runaka Ki Puketeraki.

"This journey we are on, in partnership with our community embraces deep meaningful relationships with people and the environment."

Kotahitanga (unity) included contributing as a group member, making connections with others and creating opportunities for the group.

The school’s vision is "light the mind, fire the heart and engage the whānau", she said.

Practising making music are Waitati School pupils (from left) Edison Parker, 7, Mikaere Lewis, 6, and Albie Renyard, 8. Photo: Lovey Crossman-Nixon

This project exemplified how pupils learn at Waitati School and how it prioritised the creative arts.

The album was given a debut release at Waitati Hall recently during the settlement’s Matariki celebration.

The title track Birds of a Feather was enthusiastically performed by the pupils during the evening’s entertainment.

Composer Elizabeth Turner said she was always thinking of songs to write.

"Well, there’s always so much. I could come up with songs whenever I wanted, really."

Her latest work is about harmony and fellowship.

"It’s about always sticking together, always being there for each other and all of the birds."

The Birds of a Feather album is available to listen to at online record store Bandcamp, or people can download the album by choosing an amount to give towards the school’s musical fund.

