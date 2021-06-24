Thursday, 24 June 2021

Range of events for celebration

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    A broad range of Dunedin institutions and organisations are involved in the 2021 Puaka Matariki Festival, running from July 2 to 16.

    The festival celebrates the midwinter reappearance of the star Puaka (Rigel) and the star cluster of Matariki (The Pleiades), and is traditionally a time to reflect, prepare for the season ahead and farewell those who have

    died.

    Festival co-ordinator Vicki Lenihan said local marae, museums and libraries would play a significant role in hosting festival events.

    A pre-festival celebration will be held this Saturday, June 26, from 9am at Araiteuru marae, where the community can learn about the stars from the Otago Museum Starlab team.

    Otago Museum will also host a full community day on July 4, and Puketeraki marae will run a fun and educational programme from July 12 to 16.

    There will also be busy events programmes at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, Dunedin City Library, Dunedin Public Art Gallery, and the Hocken Collections.


     

