Spiders, birds create a stir at mall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The New Zealand International Science Festival ‘‘Outside Inside Forest’’on the lower level of the mall showcased some of the creatures that can be found in the region.
Orokonui ecosanctuary educator Taylor Davies-Colley showed curious visitors some spiders that could be found locally.
The black tunnelweb spider, sometimes called the Andersons Bay spider, was a fairly common spider in the city, Mr Davies-Colley said.
‘‘They are obviously quite an impressive spider.’’
Despite this they were not a dangerous spider, he said.
Royal Albatross Centre educator Janice Huang showed how research at the centre revealed the Northern Royal Albatross travelled vast distances to feed before returning to the mainland breeding colony at Taiaroa Head.
Tracking data revealed parents flew the entire length of the South Island as well as out towards the Chatham Islands, about 900km off the coast from Dunedin.
The Outside Inside Forest also included a chance to learn about native trees with the help of Ribbonwood Nurseries, and the Dunedin City Council demonstrated
its Home Energy Audit Toolkit.
Eco Design adviser Lisa Burrough said the kits could be borrowed from the Dunedin Library and could help identify thermal leaks, as well as measure the amount of electricity heating, lighting and other appliances were using.