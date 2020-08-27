Thursday, 27 August 2020

Spring likely to be warmer than usual

    By John Lewis
    1. The Star

    Otago Polytechnic students (from left) Mansoureh Sadeghi and Ziba Eidizada take time from their...
    Otago Polytechnic students (from left) Mansoureh Sadeghi and Ziba Eidizada take time from their studies to stop and smell the daffodils near a North Dunedin bus stop. PHOTO: JOHN LEWIS
    Blossoms are out, daffodils are blooming, and lambs and calves are due any time now.

    Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes some warmer weather.

    But Niwa is warning Dunedin residents not to pack away their winter woollies just yet.

    The season officially arrives on Tuesday, and Niwa forecasting principal scientist Chris Brandolino is forecasting Dunedin’s weather to be warmer and drier than average over the next two months.

    Mr Brandolino said Niwa — along with other international weather agencies — was on a "La Nina watch".

    A La Nina watch was issued when tropical trade winds were stronger than normal and ocean waters became unusually cool in the equatorial Pacific.

    "There is an expectation for these conditions to continue for at least the next two months, which means the air pressure is expected to be higher than normal around New Zealand."

    In Dunedin, that meant temperatures were most likely to be above average for this time of year; and rainfall totals, soil moisture levels and river flows were about equally likely to be near normal or below normal.

    However, he said cold snaps and frosts could still be expected in any of the typically colder locations over the next month.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter