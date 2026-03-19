Sunny social send-off

St Clair Bowling Club players Jenna McLaughlin (left) and Mary Ellen Copland display the Twilight Tosser’s Pairs Tournament Trophy created by Craig Reed. Photo: Craig Reed

A final showcase is set to wrap up a summer of lawn bowls.

The St Clair Bowling Club will mark the end of the warmer months with an end-of-season Twilight Tosser’s Pairs Tournament.

The fixture on Sunday, March 29, will be open to all twilight bowlers, first-year participants and social players who have a competitive edge.

Organiser Craig Reed said he had designed and built a unique trophy that would be presented to the winners alongside cash prizes.

The trophy incorporates materials recycled from around the club including timber from an old fence, his grandfather’s old bowls and a jack "called Jack".

He hoped it would become a valued trophy for non bowlers for the years to come.

Mr Reed said he and his team at the club extended an open invitation to all to come along to the event.

The tournament was intended to function as a broad community gathering, including a barbecue, live music and a vibrant atmosphere for spectators and participants alike, he said.

Dunedin-based singer songwriter Sam Charlesworth would be performing, who was "a very impressive young talent".

"We invite anyone to turn up and enjoy the music, the laughs, the sun, and have a delightful end of summer outing."

Action on the green at 13 Ings Ave is scheduled to begin at 11am, with the tournament concluding in a high-stakes final at 4pm.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz