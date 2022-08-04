Three cases of Monkeypox in country

The Ministry of Health reported New Zealand’s third case of Monkeypox on Tuesday, but said the risk of transmission was low.

The ministry said monkeypox did not easily spread between people, but person-to-person spread might occur through sexual or intimate contact with an infected person, contact with clothing, bedding or towels used by an infected person, or direct contact with skin lesions or scabs.

More information can be found by visiting health.govt.nz and searching for Monkeypox.

- The Ministry of Health reported 6440 new community cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

There were 704 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care units.

Yesterday, the ministry said the total number of deaths confirmed as attributed to Covid-19 was 1589. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths was 22.

There were 527 new daily cases in the Southern region on Tuesday. There were 3474 active cases in the region.